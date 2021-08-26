Police are searching for a 20-year-old Millersville University student who has been missing since Tuesday.

Matthew Mindler of Hellertown, a first-year student, was reported missing Wednesday night, according to university police, who said he hasn’t been seen in his room and also hasn’t returned calls from family members.

He was last seen about 8:11 p.m. Tuesday exiting his residence hall at West Village, walking toward a parking lot near Centennial Drive, police said.

At the time, Mindler was wearing a white Millersville University hoodie with black stripes on its arms, as well as a black backpack, jeans and white sneakers, police said.

Mindler has not attended classes since Tuesday, according to university officials.

University police said they have been speaking with Mindler’s mother while also working with campus staff, who are helping to locate the missing student.

University officials said they also have notified local police departments about Mindler and filed a missing adult report with the National Crime Information Center.

Anyone with information about Mindler’s whereabouts has been asked to contact university police 717-871-4357 or to contact the local chief, Pete Anders, directly at 717-871-5972 or peter.anders@millersville.edu.

Information can also be reported anonymously through the Millersville LiveSafe Safety App, officials said.