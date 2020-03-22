Police are looking for four men who robbed Rite Aid in Lancaster city Friday afternoon, police said.

Police responded to the robbery around 8:56 p.m. at 825 East Chestnut Street, Lancaster Bureau of Police said.

Store employees told police that four unknown men entered the store from the main entrance, and forced customers and employees to the back of the store at gunpoint, police said.

While customers and employees were held at gunpoint by one of the men, the others ran back to the pharmacy and forced an employee to provide them with narcotics that were in a secured location, police said.

After taking the narcotics, the four men left the store and fled in a light-colored sedan that had been parked in the 800 block of East Chestnut Street, police said.

No injuries were reported, police said.

All four suspects wore dark clothing, hooded sweatshirts and face masks, police said, and were armed with handguns.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identities of the suspects is asked to contact Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or you can anonymously Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by using your cell phone. Text LANCS plus your message to 847411.

