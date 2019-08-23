A Harrisburg man who is charged for robbing the M&T Bank in Manheim Township on August 6 is wanted by police.

A warrant for Christopher Benjamin Jr., 29, was issued on Friday, after he was charged with two felony counts of robbery, simple assault.

Police said he stole $1,996 from the M&T Bank at 1603 Manheim Pike at 10:54 a.m. in early August, while pointing a handgun at employees and demanding money.

Anyone with information should call the Manheim Township police at 717-569-6401 or submit a tip via CrimeWatch.

