Editor's note: This story was updated on Wednesday morning to reflect new information in the investigation.

Three men were shot Tuesday night in the 100 block of Green Street in Lancaster city, according to police.

Officers responded to the scene just before 6 p.m.

Two of the men were grazed by gunfire and the third had to be taken to Lancaster General Hospital for a gunshot wound to the shoulder, police said. The gunshot was not life-threatening.

All three who were shot are Lancaster city residents, according to police. No arrests have been made.

Neighbors told an LNP|LancasterOnline photographer that they heard the shots, which they said sounded like fireworks.

Police said that after reviewing video footage from around the area, they believe two people walked up to the home and opened fire, police said.

A third person might have also fired shots at the other two gunmen, police said.

Detectives were at the scene collecting evidence around 7:30 p.m., a Lancaster police desk sergeant said on Tuesday evening.

The two people who originally opened fire were described as thin men, wearing black hooded sweatshirts and white masks, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lancaster City Police Violent Crime Unit at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913. Tips can also be submitted on CrimeWatch. All tipsters can remain anonymous.

LNP|LancasterOnline reporter Ty Lohr contributed to this report.