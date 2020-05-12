Police are searching for a gun in East Cocalico Township after a man was arrested just after midnight on Tuesday for shooting in the air, East Cocalico Township police said.

Officers responded to the call for shots fired near Ream Road and Keith Court at 12:03 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

Christopher W. Scott, 23, of Stevens, was charged with firearms not to be carried without a license, recklessly endangering another person, loitering and prowling at night and disorderly conduct, according to police.

Scott was impaired and had fired "several shots into the air," police said. No injuries were reported.

Police said Scott was seen running from where he fired the shots and ran to Reamstown Elementary School property and Reamstown Park.

Scott "lost possession of the firearm in an unknown location," police said.

Police said that an extensive search of the area, including with the police K-9 unit, was unsuccessful.

The gun may be in the area of Reamstown Park or the adjacent baseball fields, police said.

If a person finds the gun, they are asked not to touch it and call 911.

Police said they are still searching for the gun and a description of exactly what type of gun was not available.

Scott is in Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $10,000 bail, according to online court documents. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 18 at district judge Nacy Hamill's office.

