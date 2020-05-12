Police are searching for a gun in East Cocalico Township after a man was arrested just after midnight on Tuesday for shooting in the air, East Cocalico Township police said.

A man was arrested but no gun was found after police responded to a shots fired call near Ream Road and Keith Court at 12:03 a.m. Tuesday. According to police, the man was impaired and fired several shots into the air.

No injuries were reported, according to police.

Police said they believe the man fled from where he initially fired the shots and ran to Reamstown Elementary School property and Reamtown Park.

The man "lost possession of the firearm in an unknown location," police said.

Police said that an extensive search of the area, including with the police K-9 unit, was unsuccessful.

The gun may be in the area of Reamstown Park or the adjacent baseball fields, police said.

If a person finds the gun, they are asked not to touch it and call 911.

Police said they are still searching for the gun and a description of exactly what type of gun was not available.

Charges were filed and the man was taken to Lancaster County Prison, police said.

