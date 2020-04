A person made off with an undetermined amount of cash after breaking into a Turkey Hill in Warwick Township on Friday at 3:12 a.m., according to Northern Lancaster County Regional police.

Police said that a person wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, with a black sleeveless outer vest, dark pants, a white mask and gloves broke the bottom half of the door to get into the Turkey Hill at 600 North Oak Street.

Anyone with information on the burglary should call police at 717-733-0965.

