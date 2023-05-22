East Hempfield Township police say a fatal shooting around noon Saturday was preceded by a physical altercation between the victim and a third man.

Police say Jordan Scott, 29, was shot to death by Jeremy Osorio Melendez, 19, of Lancaster, after a physical fight ended between Scott and another unidentified male in the Trailer Village Community on the 2900 block of Terry Lane.

Video footage of the altercation that police obtained from a nearby building shows Scott in a fight with a man around 11:40 a.m. When the men separate, Scott returns to a motorcycle he had driven to the trailer park, but he does not leave.

A gray Toyota Corolla with tinted windows drives past the location of the fight, dropping off a man who police say is Osorio Melendez, who is shirtless and wearing jeans. Scott has not left and appears to be rekindling the argument with the man as Osorio Melendez approaches Scott and pulls a gun.

The footage shows a woman, later identified by police as Scott’s girlfriend, trying to intercept Osorio Melendez, but he points the gun at her head and continues toward Scott, shooting him in the chest. Osorio Melendez then flees the scene.

Scott was taken to Lancaster General Hospital, where the Lancaster County coroner pronounced him dead.

Police spoke with Scott’s girlfriend, who identified Osorio Melendez, saying she knew it was him “One thousand percent, no if, ands, or buts.”

Police issued an arrest warrant for Osorio Melendez, and he turned himself in to police the following day. Police reported both men were residents of the park and “were known to each other.”

Osorio Melendez was arrested Sunday and charged with criminal homicide and other firearm-related offenses. He is currently in Lancaster County Prison and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Brian Chudzik on May 30.