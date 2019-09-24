Manheim Township police are urging people to lock their cars after numerous thefts recently.

Six vehicles had items stolen from them sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning, according to Manheim Township police.

All the vehicles were unlocked.

Police said the targeted locations were Hess Boulevard and Sunrise Avenue.

The total loss was $141, police say.

“Locking your vehicle when it is unattended and removing all valuables (including firearms) can and will greatly reduce this crime of opportunity,” police said.

