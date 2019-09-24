police magnets_2.jpg
Manheim Township police Sgt. Michael Piacentino holds magnets that are part of a campaign called "Like it? Lock it," which aims to curb thefts from unlocked vehicles.

 RICHARD HERTZLER | Staff Photographer

Manheim Township police are urging people to lock their cars after numerous thefts recently.

Six vehicles had items stolen from them sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning, according to Manheim Township police.

All the vehicles were unlocked.

Police said the targeted locations were Hess Boulevard and Sunrise Avenue.

The total loss was $141, police say.

“Locking your vehicle when it is unattended and removing all valuables (including firearms) can and will greatly reduce this crime of opportunity,” police said.

