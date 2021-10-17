Lancaster city police responded to what was reported as a shooting at Park City Center on Sunday afternoon, a desk sergeant confirmed.

Multiple ambulances were dispatched to the mall at 142 Park City Center for gunshot wounds and trampling injuries at 2:26 p.m., according to a dispatch report.

A video circulating on social media appears to show a woman running away screaming after what sounded like two gunshots rang out inside the mall. Three individuals were close to each other when the shots rang out, and one of them appeared to fall to the ground.

In another video, there is a heavy police presence inside the mall with a portion of the mall taped off. A mass number of people fled to the parking lot following the incident.

The mall has been closed and will not reopen until Monday morning. There is no immediate threat or danger to the public at this time, according to Lancaster police.

Officers at the mall armed with rifles told a reporter they're still working to secure the inside of the mall.

Kevin Young, 68, of Lancaster, was shopping upstairs when he heard shots ring out through the mall.

“There were too many to count,” he said. “It was like a lot of firecrackers going off.”

Young saw a mass of people running throughout the mall, headed toward the exits. Some people were lying on the ground.

Young was ushered into a back room where he hid for about half an hour, he said.

This is a breaking news story and more details will be added as they become available.