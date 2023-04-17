Officers in Lancaster city are at the scene of a reported stabbing.

Officers and emergency crews responded just before 8 a.m. Monday to the 100 block of South Queen Street in the area of East Farnum Street for a reported stabbing, according to Sgt. Ryan Yoder.

Responding officers found a person with a stab wound outside a home in the area, Yoder said. EMS took the person to a local hospital, but Yoder didn't know the extent of the person's injuries.

Police have taped off the entrances of 136 and 140 S. Queen St., and there are several police cruisers in the area. Yoder said officers will be at the scene for some time to investigate.

This is a breaking news post and will be updated.