Several roads in Lancaster Township have been closed as police respond to an incident on Park Lane Monday afternoon.

Gable Park Road has been closed from Coldstream Drive to Wabank Road. Wabank Road is also closed from Pilgrim Drive to Bean Hill Road, and Coldstream Drive is completely closed.

Police arrived shortly before 3:40 p.m.

Manheim Township police were not able to comment on the situation.

