Police reportedly responded to a hostage situation in Mountville Borough sometime Saturday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to the area of East Main Street and Mulberry Road, CBS21 reports. Police dispatch told the news agency officers had guns drawn on a house in the area, and people were strongly advised to stay away.

A message was sent to the surrounding community, telling people to shelter in place.

FOX43 reports the Lancaster CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) including a negotiator, have since left the scene and roads in the area have been reopened.

This story will be updated.