Lancaster police have two people in custody for a fatal shooting that left a man dead in southwest Lancaster shortly before noon Wednesday.

Police were preparing to release the identities of the people in custody, Chief Richard Mendez said Wednesday evening. The identity of the adult male victim has not been released.

The shooting happened in the 400 block of St. Joseph Street, near West Strawberry Street, just down the street from St. Joseph Catholic Church in a neighborhood known as Cabbage Hill.

What sounded like gunfire could be heard just before 4 p.m. at 520 West Vine Street, near the shooting, but it wasn't clear if police or someone inside the house was shooting or if it was gunfire, tear gas or something else.

Police used a loudspeaker to order anyone inside the house to come out with their hands empty and said if they did not come out, they would send in a dog that would bite.

Police and a dog went in, but it was not clear if anyone was found. No one was taken out the front door and law enforcement officers began leaving the area around 5:30 p.m.

Besides city police, the Lancaster County Special Emergency Response Team responded with its armored vehicle.

Earlier, witnesses reported seeing three people arrested from a house in the 500 block of West Vine shortly after the shooting.

This is a breaking news post. Check back for updates.