Manheim Township police confirmed reports of a water main break in McGovern Avenue at North Queen Street, near the border with Lancaster city, opposite the entrance to the Lancaster Amtrak station, on Wednesday.

Police received complaints about water on the road around 12:21 p.m., according to Manheim Township Lieutenant Charles Melhorn. In their reports, police noted water was “gushing” onto McGovern Avenue and had pooled to 4 inches.

Manheim Township police passed the reports to the city’s Water Quality Laboratory.

It is not clear whether there is a boil advisory in place for the area.