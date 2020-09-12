Lancaster city police have released a surveillance video and photo of a suspect in an arson at the Lancaster County Courthouse.

The images show a woman walking near the downtown Lancaster courthouse after 3 a.m. on July 24, which is around the time police said a woman climbed onto the bottom of a construction elevator on the Grant Street side of the courthouse and lit a fire using pieces of paper and cloth.

A construction worker discovered the smoldering debris around 5:45 a.m. The fire, which was contained to the elevator platform, caused only minor damage.

A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal determined the incident to be an arson and police said they reviewed surveillance video from cameras in the area, including those of some businesses.

Anyone with information about the case or the identity of the suspect is asked to call Detective Krause of the Lancaster City Police at (717) 735-3476 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

A tip may also be submitted on the Lancaster Bureau of Police website at www.lancasterpolice.com, or by text message Crime Stoppers by texting LANCS plus your message to 847411.

The arson at the courthouse happened the morning after police said two people pushed over a nearby Christopher Columbus bust behind the courthouse on Lenox Lane. Two woman have been charged for that incident.