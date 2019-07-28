Police have released the name of the driver killed in a one-vehicle crash eastbound on Route 30 in East Hempfield Township on Sunday morning.
He was Anthony Whitfield, 29, of Willow Street, according to East Hempfield police.
Whitfield, who was alone, was speeding when he lost control of his 2001 Hyundai Accent, which left the roadway, hit an embankment and rolled multiple times, according to police.
The crash happened about 6:20 a.m. near Running Pump Road. Eastbound lanes of Route 30 were closed for about four hours.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact East Hempfield Sgt. A.J. Lombardo at 717-898-3103.