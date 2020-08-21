Lancaster city police are seeking help identifying two women suspected of knocking a statue of Christopher Columbus off its base outside the Lancaster County Courthouse in July.

The city police's Criminal Investigation Division released two surveillance images of the women Friday, which shows two women wearing glasses and masks holding up their smartphones.

Police say the two women were observed pushing over the Christopher Columbus bust, located behind the courthouse on Lenox Lane, on July 23 at approximately 7:30 p.m. They fled on foot, police said.

The July incident was the second time the bust of Columbus has been vandalized this summer. Red paint was splashed over the statue in June, not long after protests across the country over race and monuments toward controversial figures, including the Italian voyager.

This summer, Lancaster County Commissioner Craig Lehman and members of Lancaster City Council have called for the bust to be removed.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Detective Krause of the Lancaster City Police at (717) 735-3476 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913.

A tip may also be submitted on the Lancaster Bureau of Police website at www.lancasterpolice.com, or by text message Crime Stoppers by texting LANCS plus your message to 847411.