Lancaster city police say the Sunday shooting that left a man injured does not appear to be a random act.
The man, 52, of Lancaster, was shot during a verbal confrontation between a group of males he knew, police said in a news release Monday.
The man had a gunshot wound to his legs and groin, police said. He was taken to Lancaster General Hospital with the non-life threatening injury, according to police.
The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. in the first block of West Filbert Street near Campbell Avenue.
The other males fled on foot and were last seen heading toward Manor Street, police said.
There is a Lancaster Safety Coalition camera at West Filbert and Manor streets, according to the coalition's camera map.
Police ask anyone with information to call 717-735-3300 or Lancaster County CrimeStoppers at 1-800-322-1913. Tips can be submitted online or by texting "LANCS" plus a message to 847411. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
A version of this story was first published Sunday, July 28. The story has been updated with more information.