Police have released three new images of a vehicle believed to have struck a woman and child in Lancaster city last week.

Video footage shows the vehicle, a red or orange 2021 Kia Forte sedan, was occupied by what appears to be a lone adult man when it struck the woman and child as they crossed Wabank Street and Fairview Avenue just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Lancaster police said in a news release.

Investigators are seeking to identify the driver and owner of the vehicle to obtain a statement, and are asking the public for help.

The crash caused the woman and child to be knocked to the ground, causing the woman, of Lancaster, non-life-threatening injuries, police said. An uninvolved passerby assisted the woman and child until first responders arrived.

The unknown driver fled the scene immediately after the crash without offering aid to the woman or child.

Investigators with the Property Crimes and Auto Crimes units have been looking into the incident since Wednesday, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Lancaster police at 717-735-3300.