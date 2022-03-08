Police officers from West Earl Township had a unique call in the early morning hours of March 3.

Officers Craig Johnson and Josh Mertz arrived at the house on Marlene Way to find a 23-year-old going into labor, police said. EMS hadn't arrived when the baby's head emerged.

Johnson, a certified and experienced EMT, supported the baby's head during the processes and helped deliver the baby at 4:23 a.m., police said. Johnson cleared the baby's airways, clamped the umbilical cord and wrapped the baby in towels until EMS arrived.

The mother, Madison Gadsden, and her son, Josiah, were taken to Lancaster General's Women's and Babies hospital in stable condition. Police said that as of Tuesday, both are doing well.

In a press release, police said they wanted to "congratulate the Gadsden family on their new addition and hope for good health and fortune."