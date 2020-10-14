A Lancaster police officer will not be charged for fatally shooting a man who chased him while brandishing a knife on Sept. 13, the family's attorneys said Wednesday.

The attorneys for Ricardo Muñoz's family announced the officer would not be charged after the district attorney's office met with the family ahead of a news conference to announce results of the investigation into the shooting.

"We are disappointed with the investigation and the conclusions the district attorney reached regarding Ricardo Muñoz’s death,” said attorney Steven M. Levin.

“The District Attorney’s investigation raises more questions than it answers,” said Michael Perna, another family attorney. “Ricardo was experiencing a medical crisis, and his family sought professional intervention, so why didn’t crisis Intervention do its job? Why wasn’t non-lethal force tried first?”

Police had been dispatched for a domestic disturbance call to the Laurel Street home Muñoz shared with his parents.

Body camera footage the police department released the night of the shooting shows Muñoz charging the officer with a knife and the officer firing several shots as he retreated. Muñoz fell to the ground and was pronounced dead within minutes.

The video, which was posted on Youtube, has garnered more than 840,000 views.

Levin said the complete video had not been released and should be.

Muñoz’s family has said they had been calling to get help for Muñoz, who had a history of mental illness.

One of his sisters had called a crisis intervention center in Lebanon County, which they said Muñoz had previously been involved with. But at the same time, his other sister called 911.

In March 2019, Muñoz was charged with aggravated assault after stabbing four people with a knife on North Queen Street. His family said he acted in self-defense after he was assaulted and had his video game stolen by the attackers.While the case wound its way through the legal system, Muñoz was ordered by a judge to undergo a mental health evaluation, according to court records. The findings are not part of the public record of the criminal case, which remains unresolved. It was scheduled for trial Oct. 9.

