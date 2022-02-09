A Northern Lancaster County Regional police officer caught a man who jumped from the second floor of a burning Warwick Township home on Wednesday, according to fire officials.

The fire broke out in a two-story home in the 300 block of Meadow Valley Road, about a mile and a half west of Akron, at 4:10 p.m., the supervisor said.

Firefighters arrived to find the home ablaze, believing at least one person to be trapped inside the residence, according to a dispatch report.

A person jumped out of a second-floor window to escape the residence, a second dispatch report stated. Both the man and the officer who caught him were treated for bruises, and the man was also treated for smoke inhalation.

