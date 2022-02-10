A Northern Lancaster County Regional police officer caught a boy who jumped from the second floor of a burning Warwick Township home Wednesday afternoon, according to a fire official.

The fire broke out around 4:10 p.m. in a two-story home in the 300 block of Meadow Valley Road, about a mile and a half west of Akron, said Warwick Township Fire Commissioner Duane Ober.

A police officer encouraged the boy, who was hanging from a window ledge, to jump to his safety, Ober said. The officer, whose name has not been released, then caught the boy as he fell.

Both the officer and the boy fell into a first-floor glass window, police said. The officer had a minor injury and both him and the boy were taken to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment for smoke inhalation and cuts.

The officer was treated and release. No other injuries were reported.

Firefighters were dispatched to the residence after a fire was found on the residence’s porch. The first floor of the home was completely ablaze by the time firefighters arrived.

The blaze heavily damaged the first floor of the residence, with smoke damaging the rest of the home.

Ober did not have a monetary estimate of the extent of the damage, but said that the home was not suitable to be lived in due to the extent of the damage.

The origins of the blaze remain unclear, likely beginning on either the porch or the first floor of the home, Ober said.

A state police fire marshal is investigating the incident.

