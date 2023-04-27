Lancaster police are searching for a man who allegedly stabbed a man early on the morning of April 17 on Queen Street in the vicinity of Binns Park and Ewell Plaza.

Police said Jerome Striver Jr., 21, who is homeless, allegedly stabbed the man with a 14-inch knife at 7:22 a.m. in the 100 block of North Queen Street. The victim sustained injuries to the abdomen and shoulder that resulted in lacerations to the liver and pooling of blood in the chest cavity according to the criminal complaint.

The victim was transported to Lancaster General Hospital.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim said he knew Striver from being incarcerated with him. The victim said there was a verbal altercation that morning that turned violent.

Striver was incarcerated at Lancaster County Prison for six to 23 months in 2022 after pleading guilty to charges of child endangerment, use of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. He was also sentenced to five years of probation, which he was serving at the time of the stabbing.

Striver has been charged with one count of aggravated assault for the April 17 incident. He is currently at large.

Police are offering a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of Striver. People with information are asked to call the Lancaster City Bureau of Police at 717-735-3300 and ask for Detective Ryan Burgett.