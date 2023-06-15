Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department is offering owners of Kia and Hyundai cars who live in Penn, Warwick or Clay townships a free wheel lock amid a spike in vehicle thefts.

Owners of Kias and Hyundais whose cars do not have push-button ignition can pick up a free steering wheel lock at the department’s station, at 860 Durlach Road in Clay Township, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thefts of the two makes of cars have been on the rise since 2022, when a viral video trend showed the public how to quickly break apart pieces of Kias and Hyundais to start them without a key. Criminals have been participating in the “Kia challenge,” wherein they steal the cars, often wrecking them after a joyride. The criminals are often teenagers and refer to themselves as the Kia Boyz.

Over the past year, thousands of cars have been stolen across the country, with owners and businesses bringing lawsuits against the manufacturers, and 17 state attorneys general requesting the federal government force the automakers to issue a recall. Kia and Hyundai have released security patches for the cars to try to prevent them from being started without a key, but they have not recalled the vehicles.

Police say residents should remember to lock their vehicles and bring valuable items inside with them.