There is "no current or future threat to the safety of our citizens or students," Susquehanna Regional Police Department said in an update Friday afternoon.

Donegal School District reopened Friday with an increased police presence after its buildings were closed Thursday because of a Wednesday night anonymous social media threat.

Police said Thursday afternoon that Snapchat messages indicated the user or users were going to shoot up a school and stated, “donegal be ready tmr.”

A specific building was not targeted, according to a Wednesday night phone message to parents that said the buildings would not open Thursday to allow Susquehanna Regional Police to investigate.

In a letter to the district sent Thursday afternoon, Superintendent Michael Lausch said Susquehanna Regional Police are working with Pennsylvania State Police, cellphone providers and social media companies in an investigation.

It was the second social media threat reported at the district this week.

Police determined an anonymous social media threat received Monday was “unfounded,” according to a letter that day from the district to parents.

The school district is urging anyone with evidence of a threat to contact the Susquehanna Regional Police Department at 717-426-1164 or call 911.

Another letter sent to Donegal families Tuesday noted that school threats have been a “growing and disturbing trend” across the county, state and nation. Solanco, Eastern Lancaster County and Conestoga Valley school districts all responded to similar threats in the past week.

Ephrata Area School District notified parents on Thursday afternoon of a “troubling” TikTok post that “refers to a threat to school safety ‘for every school in the USA, even elementary,’ on Friday, December 17.”

The email to parents from Superintendent Brian Troop notes the post appears to be part of a national trend and did not originate in the district.

“We have heard reports from other districts that the same post is circulating in their schools,” Troop said in the email. “We do not believe the threat to be credible.”

He added the district is “closely monitoring the situation and taking it seriously.”

Police said they are continuing to "monitor and evaluate new information."

Staff writer Alex Geli contributed to this article.