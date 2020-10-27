A Denver man was charged after police found hundreds of videos and photos of child pornography they say were uploaded to his Dropbox account.

Jonathan G. Granados, 21, of the 900 block of Evergreen Street, had 107 videos and 10 images of child pornography on his Dropbox account, East Cocalico police said. Investigators also found 15 videos and seven photos that involved sexual contact and intercourse with children, along with one video of bestiality.

Police said they were tipped off in June by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which received a tip from Dropbox Inc. after 36 images of suspected child pornography were uploaded.

On Sept. 9, East Cocalico Township police and the Lancaster County Computer Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant at Granados' house and seized a computer and phones, police said.

In total, police said they found 122 videos and 17 images.

Granados was charged with four felony counts of possession of child pornography and one felony count of criminal use of a communication facility, according to police.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

He is free on $20,000 unsecured bail and has a formal arraignment scheduled for Nov. 25 at the Lancaster County Courthouse.

For more Lancaster County news: