A man was found dead along the Conestoga River in East Lampeter Township, police said in a release.
David Wagner, 53, of East Lampeter Township, was found dead in the east bank of the Conestoga River.
Wagner's body was found partially in the water, Coroner Stephen Diamantoni said. The Lafayette Fire Company came to the scene to recover the body.
East Lampeter Police are still investigating the circumstances around his death. No foul play is suspected at this time, Diamantoni added.
Anyone with information is requested to contact Det. Joe Edgell at 717-291-4676.