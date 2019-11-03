A 28-year-old man is facing aggravated assault and other charges after state police say he attempted to strike a trooper in Sadsbury Township just outside Gap shortly after 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 3.
Police said Kyle Clark of Gap was seen dressed in black "dancing in the middle of Route 41" and pulling on the doors of closed businesses, including a post office and Aunt Jennie's Diner.
They said Clark fled a trooper called to the area and entered the Conoco gas station at 54 Route 41. Clark reportedly head-butted the trooper's head and attempted to punch him before the officer was able to take him into custody.
Clark has been charged with aggravated assault of an officer, attempted tresspassing, resisting arrest, harassment, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
He was also charged with public drunkenness and possesson of drug paraphernalia. Police said they found a syringe on him and believe he was on methamphetamine at the time.