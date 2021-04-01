A man was arrested and charged in what police called a road-rage shooting that killed a Manheim woman in North Carolina last week, Robeson County Sheriff's office announced Thursday.

Dejywan R. Floyd, 29, of Lumberton, North Carolina, was arrested at 12:38 a.m. at an apartment complex in Lumberton, the sheriff's office said.

He is charged with first degree murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied property.

Julie Eberly, 47, of Manheim, died after being shot through the passenger's side door on March 25 at 11:40 a.m., police said. Her husband, Ryan Eberly, was driving.

Though North Carolina authorities describe the incident as a road-rage shooting, Ryan Eberly said during an interview with LNP|LancasterOnline that he doesn't view it that way.

He said that road rage implies a confrontation that builds over the course of miles or more than just a few seconds of driving time.

Ryan Eberly said that he was driving in the left-hand lane of Interstate 95 when he drove up behind a slower car in the same lane, so he went into the right-hand lane, he recalled. He said he checked his mirrors but didn't see a vehicle near him, so he changed lanes.

He suddenly saw a Chevrolet Malibu behind him, driving on the shoulder of the road. He thought the car may have been behind him and switched lanes in the same moment.

The driver of the Malibu rolled down his window and made a gesture, Ryan Eberly recalled. He made a gesture back, indicating he was sorry and then moved back into the passing lane, put on cruise control and kept driving.

Minutes later, the Malibu pulled up beside him on the passenger's side, rolled down the window and started shooting.

“I looked over. The passenger window of my car was shattered. My wife called my name,” Ryan Eberly said during the March 29 interview with LNP|LancasterOnline.

His wife was shot through the door and later died at Southeastern Health in Lumberton, North Carolina.

Since the death of Julie Eberly, a GoFundMe organized by the family has raised more than $64,000.

Julie Eberly was described as a "beautiful, loving, generous, and giving person," the family wrote in the fundraiser. "We will be using the funds to help others and to give to the organizations that were close to her heart."