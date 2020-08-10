Police are searching for a woman accused of slapping a teenager for not wearing a mask while in a store.

A 14-year-old juvenile lowered their mask to use a cellphone while shopping at a Dollar Tree along Plaza Boulevard on July 15, Manheim Township police said. A woman who spotted the teen became angry, and demanded that the teen fix their mask.

The teen, with a group of others, left the store, police said, but the woman followed. Outside of the store, a verbal fight began.

During the fight, the woman shoved and struck the teenager, police said. She then fled in a black vehicle.

Anyone who recognizes the woman should call the Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401.

