Police are searching for a woman accused of slapping a teenager for not wearing a mask while in a store.
A 14-year-old juvenile lowered their mask to use a cellphone while shopping at a Dollar Tree along Plaza Boulevard on July 15, Manheim Township police said. A woman who spotted the teen became angry, and demanded that the teen fix their mask.
The teen, with a group of others, left the store, police said, but the woman followed. Outside of the store, a verbal fight began.
During the fight, the woman shoved and struck the teenager, police said. She then fled in a black vehicle.
Anyone who recognizes the woman should call the Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401.