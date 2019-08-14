East Hempfield police are asking the public for help in identifying a vehicle that struck and killed a dog on Aug. 7.

Police said that around 7:45 a.m., officers arrived to 241 East Main Street, Landisville, and found a tan male pit bull that had been struck by a vehicle.

“Several individuals had stopped to render aid,” police said, but the dog was died at the scene.

The owner has been notified.

Police ask that anyone with information or knowledge regarding the incident call officer Tim Marks, at 717-898-3103.

For more Lancaster County news: