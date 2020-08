Police are looking to identify men who caused about $1,000 worth of damage at Leola Community Pool.

At 9:10 p.m. Sunday evening, two men entered the community pool, located at 23 East Main Street, and thew items into the pool, East Lampeter Township police said.

The men caused approximately $1,000 worth of damage.

The pool is currently closed to the public and surrounded by a chain-link fence, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call East Lampeter Township police at 717-291-4674.

