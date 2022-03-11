Lancaster city police are searching for a man wanted for having a firearm despite being ineligible to carry one.

Police identified Angel Rojas, of Lancaster, as the driver of a vehicle that crashed into houses on the 600 block of Hershey Ave. sometime on Tuesday. Occupants of the vehicle fled on foot after the crash. A firearm was recovered at the scene of the crash, according to police. However, Rojas is not licensed to carry a firearm.

Court records indicate Rojas previously pleaded guilty to felonies and misdemeanors in 2017, including having a firearm with an altered serial number and having a firearm without a license.

Police filed a criminal complaint for Rojas with charges including prohibited possession of a firearm, firearms carried without license and other traffic offenses.

Police have issued a warrant for Rojas’ arrest. Anyone with information on Rojas’ whereabouts should call the Lancaster City Bureau of Police at (717) 735-3300.