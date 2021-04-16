A Lancaster man is wanted for damaging a Pennsylvania State Police trooper's vehicle during the unrest following Ricardo Muñoz's death in September.

Hector Manuel Rodriguez Jr., 29, is charged with felony counts of rioting with intent to commit a felony, criminal mischief for damage to property and institutional vandalism of an educational facility, according to court records.

State troopers were called to help Lancaster city police with crowd control in the aftermath of the shooting death of Muñoz, who was shot by a Lancaster city police officer in the 300 block of Laurel Street on September 13.

Police were called to the house at 306 Laurel Street for a domestic disturbance. Muñoz, 27, was seen running after a police officer with a knife in his hand before an officer shot him four times near his home.

Lancaster city police arrested 13 people on arson and riot-related charges outside of the Lancaster Bureau of Police headquarters following the unrest after a police officer shot and killed Muñoz.

Rodriguez is accused of damaging an unoccupied patrol vehicle that was parked near Laurel and Union streets.

Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers announced that tips that lead to Rodriguez's arrest could be eligible for a reward.

Anyone with information about Rodriguez is asked to called the state police barracks in Lancaster at 717-290-1967. Tips can also be made anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or by clicking this link.