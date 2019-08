Ephrata police are asking the public for help in identifying two women that used stolen credit card information to purchase $7,500 worth of gift cards in July.

The pair bought 15 gift cards at three different Walmarts -- Ephrata, Elverson and Reading -- on July 14, police said.

The credit card information belongs to an Ephrata-area resident.

Police ask that anyone with information call officer Albaugh at 717-738-9200 ext. 263.

