East Lampeter Township police are seeking the public's help in identifying two people who stole $2,000 in clothing from Vineyard Vines at Tanger Outlets on Sunday.

Police said a man and a woman entered the store around 12:50 p.m. carrying bags.

The duo walked to a display rack and took multiple shirts before leaving, according to police.

The man was wearing a gray sweatshirt with black print running down the sleeves and the woman had red tinted hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact East Lampeter Township police at 717-291-4676. Tips can also be submitted through CrimeWatch.

This isn't the first theft reported at the store recently. Police say a man stole more than $950 in shirts by concealing them in a shopping bag at a Vineyard Vines store at Tanger Outlets at 4:41 p.m. on March 5.