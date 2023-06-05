The 19-year-old who was reported missing after he left an addiction recovery program in East Earl Township last month was found safe.

The East Earl Township Police Department asked the public for their help finding Jason Beverly II. Beverly left the Revelations of Freedom Ministry on 114 Rancks Church Road in New Holland on May 16.

When he left, police said Beverly called his family in North Carolina to tell them he was leaving the program and choosing to become homeless. That was the last contact he had with them.

On Monday afternoon, police announced he was located and is safe.