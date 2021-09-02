The death of a 65-year-old New Holland woman is being investigated as a homicide.

Responding to a call for a welfare check around 10 a.m. Wednesday, New Holland police discovered Nora Sanchez dead inside her residence in the 300 block of East Main Street, the Lancaster District Attorney’s Office said.

Although results of an autopsy were still pending, the district attorney’s office announced Thursday evening it is investigating the death as a homicide, adding that additional information about the case would be released later.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the New Holland Borough Police Department at 717-354-4647. Tips can also be submitted online at: lancaster.crimewatchpa.com/da/submit-tip