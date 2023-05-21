The East Hempfield Township Police Department issued a warrant related to a fatal shooting on Saturday morning.

On Saturday at 11:39 a.m., emergency crews were dispatched to the 2900 block of Terry Lane for a report of a shooting. A 29-year-old man was transported to Lancaster General Hospital where he died of his injuries.

The Lancaster County Coroner's Office isn't releasing the name of the victim yet.

An arrest warrant as been issued for Jeremy Osorio Melendez, 19, for criminal homicide, firearm not to be carried without a license and recklessly endangering another person.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the whereabouts of Melendez should contact East Hempfield Township police at 717-898-3103.