Lancaster City police have issued an arrest warrant for a York County man they say intentionally set the fire at the Lancaster City Visitor Center.

Brandon Walburn, 31, of York, is wanted by police on charges of arson, criminal mischief, causing or risking catastrophe, institutional vandalism and recklessly endangering another person.

The fire was discovered spreading outside the Visitor Center at Penn Square at 3:02 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, according to police. Firefighters were able to quickly put the fire out, but it grew large enough to damage the building and some windows. The building was also filled with smoke, police said.

No one was injured.

The fire department later determined the blaze was intentionally lit, starting in a portable toilet outside the Visitor Center.

Police announced Friday that the estimated damages at the Visitor Center is estimated at $25,000, and the damages to the toilet amount to $2,300.

"Were it not for the rapid response of Lancaster City Fire Department personnel, the fire could have spread to the entire Heritage Center Museum of Lancaster, as well as attached businesses in the area," police said in a release Friday. "The Bureau of Police thanks our partners in the Fire Bureau for their quick response and professional handling of the imminent structure fire that could have irreparably damaged an invaluable downtown historical site."

City police have asked Walburn to turn himself in peacefully.