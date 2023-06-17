Lancaster City Bureau of Police issued a warrant related to a shooting that left one person dead and two injured Saturday morning.

Police identified Timothy Allen, 20, of Lancaster as the suspect.

Allen was charged Saturday with criminal homicide, criminal attempt criminal homicide, aggravated assault, ten counts of recklessly endangering another person and carrying a firearm without a license, police said.

Just before 3 a.m., Lancaster police responded to the 600 block of North Plum Street for a report of a shooting. Officers found a 27-year-old woman dead by an apparent gunshot wound. Two other adult victims were discovered with nonfatal gunshot-related injuries at a local hospital.

The Lancaster County Coroner's Office isn't releasing the name of the victim yet.

Lancaster police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information about the shooting or Allen's whereabouts are asked to call 717-735-3300.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as information is available.