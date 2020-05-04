A February 2019 police-involved shooting against a man trying to escape apprehension in Paradise Township was justified, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office announced Monday.

Jeromey Chad Barnes, 38, was shot once in the back as three Pennsylvania State Police troopers fired on his vehicle as he attempted to flee, heading toward one of the troopers and striking a police vehicle in the process, according to the district attorney's office.

Barnes, who had a felony arrest warrant at the time of the incident, was later hospitalized.

He was subsequently charged with numerous felonies, including reckless endangerment. He's now serving up to two years in prison, plus five years of probation, after being convicted in February of misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and institutional vandalism.

The district attorney's office said the use of force was justified because Barnes was aware police were on location to arrest him, and he responded by targeting them with his vehicle.

The review was conducted and corresponding justification was made under former District Attorney Craig Stedman by reviewing reports, interviews and video of Barnes' fleeing attempt. The ruling was made in 2019.