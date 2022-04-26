Lancaster city police are investigating a shooting that took place in a residential area Tuesday afternoon, an agency spokesperson confirmed.

The shooting took place near South Queen and East Andrew streets around 4 p.m., said Sgt. Dorsey Sumrall.

It was not clear if anyone was injured in the shooting. No one was killed, Sumrall said.

Sumrall could not share any additional information, saying officers “are still working on obtaining accurate information related to the incident as well as identifying all who are involved.”