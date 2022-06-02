A man was scammed out of $500 after police say someone threatened to distribute images of the man to people he knew.

The man reported the scam shortly before 8 p.m. on Wednesday and told police that he sent pictures of himself to a woman he met while using a dating application called Hinge, police said.

The man told officers he initially sent "regular" photos of himself, but then added that he sent other photos but declined to specify what they were.

The woman then contacted the man and demanded that he send money, or she would send the photos to the man's family, police said. The man told police he had shared a social media friends list with the woman, which included his family. He then sent the woman $500, police said.

Police warn that situations like this are part of an ongoing scam that has happened recently.