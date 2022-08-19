Manheim Township police are looking for a man involved in the shots fired incident that happened shortly after 4 p.m. Aug. 14.

The shooting happened in front of Villages of Lancaster Green apartment complex. According to police, the shooting happened close to the complex's pool, which contained many children at the time.

Officers responded to a report of shots were fired around 4:17 p.m. in the 1600 block of Judie Lane, according Sgt. Barry Waltz.

Waltz said there were no reported injuries.

The Manheim Township Police Department continues to investigate.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the person pictured should contact the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401.