Ephrata Police said they are investigating a report of an abduction attempt on two children Wednesday.

Rebecca Goldberg posted on Facebook on Wednesday evening that a man tried to lure her two girls into his vehicle while they were walking home from school around 3:35 or 3:40 p.m., near Lake Street and Sugar Alley.

Her post received more than 700 shares on Facebook.

"The man drove a late model Dodge truck, green with a metal grill," the post said.

The man was in his 60s or older, balding, with white and gray hair, a round, pudgy face and wearing rectangular, rimless or half-wire frame glasses, according to the post.

Ephrata police are "investigating an encounter between two school-aged students and the driver of a green Dodge truck," they said in a release.

Police added that no contact occurred and no force was used.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sheppard at 717-738-9200 ext. 243, or leave a tip anonymously through CrimeWatch.

