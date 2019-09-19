Ephrata Police said they are investigating a report of an abduction attempt on two children Wednesday.
Rebecca Goldberg posted on Facebook on Wednesday evening that a man tried to lure her two girls into his vehicle while they were walking home from school around 3:35 or 3:40 p.m., near Lake Street and Sugar Alley.
Her post received more than 700 shares on Facebook.
"The man drove a late model Dodge truck, green with a metal grill," the post said.
The man was in his 60s or older, balding, with white and gray hair, a round, pudgy face and wearing rectangular, rimless or half-wire frame glasses, according to the post.
Ephrata police are "investigating an encounter between two school-aged students and the driver of a green Dodge truck," they said in a release.
Police added that no contact occurred and no force was used.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sheppard at 717-738-9200 ext. 243, or leave a tip anonymously through CrimeWatch.
