Multiple reports of a naked man approaching women and sometimes making inappropriate comments have been made to the Lancaster Bureau of Police over the past month.

Police are asking for help identifying the man or men who are responsible.

The first incident happened on Oct. 6, around 6 a.m. It was reported that a middle-aged man was jogging naked at Ross and State streets, wearing only sneakers and a "pandemic style" mask, police said.

He ran up to a woman and made inappropriate comments and continued running, according to police.

In other reports, the man was described as being between 20 to 30 years old, about 5-foot-10, with brown hair.

Reports vary from a average-to-thin build to a heavy-set man.

Police said that Manheim Township police and Franklin and Marshall public safety have also been investigating.

So far, no physical contact has happened, police said.

Here are the reports that have been made:

Oct. 6, at approximately 6 a.m.: Report of a middle-aged white male jogging naked at Ross Street and State Street. Male was wearing sneakers and a “pandemic style” mask. The suspect approached a female and made an inappropriate comment and continued running.

Oct. 25, at approximately 9:45 p.m.: Area of 500 W. James Street. A naked white male, approximately 5'10" tall, late 20-30 years old, short brown hair approached the victim. The victim did not hear the suspect make any comments.

Oct. 25, at approximately 10 p.m.: Area of 523-527 W James Street. A naked Middle aged white male (described by victim as 5'5'' tall and heavy set) approached from the area of 527 W. James Street and made an inappropriate comment to the female. The victim ignored him and continued walking.

Nov. 10, at approximately 9 p.m.: Area of 500 W. James Street. A naked white male, approximately 20-30 years old, 5'10 tall, medium build, brown hair approached the female victim and made an inappropriate comment to the female.

Nov. 10, at approximately 10:30 p.m.: Area of Race Ave and Ross Street. A naked white male, approximately 20-30 years old, 5'10" tall, average to thin build, dark blonde or brown hair approached the female victims. The females ran from the male and reported the incident to Franklin and Marshall Public Safety.

Anyone with information or who knows of other incidents that have not been reported are asked to call Lancaster city Lt. Randell Zook at 717-735-3322. He can also be emailed at zookr@lancasterpolice.com.

Police reminded people to be safe when walking in public.

Some tips police offered included not texting or being on your phone while walking, being aware of your surroundings, project confidence, walk in well-lit areas at night and carry some type of legal self-defense tool, like pepper-spray or a "personal alarm" like a whistle.

If confronted, police said escape is usually the best option and you should scream and run when possible. If necessary, police said, "fight as hard as you can and be as loud as possible."