An 18-year-old Reading male died after a Friday morning crash on Route 222 northbound in Ephrata Township.

The crash happened at 9:21 a.m. right before the exit to Route 322 near Ephrata Township Park. The driver, who police did not identify, lost control of his sedan, slid off the wet roadway and hit a tree. The driver was transported to Tower Health Reading Hospital where he died of his injuries, police said.

A dispatcher from Lancaster County Wide Communications said the vehicle had two passengers. The police have not given any status updates on the second passenger.

The Ephrata Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed the accident to contact Officer Kenneth Thorp at 717-738-9200 extension 255.